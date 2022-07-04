New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party dismissed speculations of Janata Dal (U) leader and Union Steel Minister RCP Singh joining the BJP.

This came as pictures of Singh's presence at the BJP national executive meeting went viral on social media. RCP Singh, once a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a Cabinet Minister in the NDA government from the JDU quota, was denied a ticket to Rajya Sabha by his party.

Also Read | Court Adjourns Hearing in Gyanvapi Case Till July 12

Read @ANI Story … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Sources said that Singh has not joined the BJP and continues to be with the JDU. They said that he was welcomed as an NDA leader at the airport in Hyderabad where the BJP's national executive meeting concluded on Sunday.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter to dismiss speculations and said that the JDU leader must have come to Hyderabad in connection with the government program.

Also Read | PSEB 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow at pseb.ac.in; Check Details.

"This news is completely misleading that RCP Singh had joined the National Executive of BJP. He must have come to Hyderabad in connection with the government program and was welcomed by BJP workers present at the airport," he tweeted.

JDU has nominated Khiro Mehto to Rajya Sabha instead of RCP Singh.

Singh, who was the only minister from the JD(U) quota in the NDA government, is set to retire from Rajya Sabha on July 7. He will not be able to continue as Union Minister for more than six months once he ceased to be a Member of Parliament.

The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting started in Hyderabad on Saturday. The meeting was attended by BJP's top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)