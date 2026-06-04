India News | JEE Aspirant from Uttar Pradesh Found Dead in Hostel Room in Rajashtan's Kota

Kota [Rajasthan], June 4 (ANI): A student from Uttar Pradesh, who was preparing for Joint Entrance Examination for engineering admissions, was found hanging in his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar Police Station. The student was residing in the hostel for more than a year.

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Kota DSP Yogesh Kumar stated that the student's friends broke down the door to his room and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the ASI Jawahar Lal, the student is identified as Aryan Ojha and is a native of Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

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The police have notified the family members, and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)