New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the final answer keys for JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be published on the official website by 2 PM today. The result is expected to be declared by April 19, providing relief and clarity to lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country.

Taking a post on X, the NTA informed candidates that the results of the highly competitive engineering entrance examination will be declared by April 19.

"The Final Answer Keys of JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be available for download on the JEE(Main) website by 2 PM today, i.e. on 18th April, 2025. The result of JEE(Main) 2025 will be declared latest by 19.4.2025. This is for information to all candidates," the agency posted.

JEE Mains is one of the most competitive exams for engineering aspirants in India for engineering. For cracking this exam, a deep knowledge of the syllabus is necessary.

The JEE Mains 2025 syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics is aligned with the NCERT curriculum for Classes 11 and 12. However, a deeper understanding of the concepts and extensive practice with a wide range of problems are essential to perform well in the examination.

To prepare for JEE Main 2025, students should thoroughly study the prescribed syllabus in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, focusing on understanding topics such as Physical World, Laws of Motion, Thermodynamics, Electrostatics, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry, and Calculus. Regular practice of problems from motion, chemical bonding, equilibrium, matrices, and probability will help reinforce concepts.

Consistency in revising key areas like atomic structure, electrochemistry, optics, and coordinate geometry is crucial. Staying aligned with the given syllabus and ensuring clarity in concepts like energy conservation, periodicity in elements, and application of derivatives can lead to better performance. (ANI)

