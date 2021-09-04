New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven people in connection with alleged irregularities in the JEE (Mains) exam this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre and said it is better at providing "cover-ups".

"JEE (Main) Exam has been breached. Students appearing for such competitive exams prepare very hard, battling difficulties of various kinds. We, as a nation, owe them a fair exam. GOI is better at providing cover-ups," tweeted Rahul on his official Twitter Handle.

CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021, committed by a private institution.

According to CBI, the investigating agency has registered a case against the private company and others including its Directors, 3 employees, and private persons (conduits).

Searches were conducted at locations including the national capital region, Pune, Jamshedpur among others, the agency said. (ANI)

