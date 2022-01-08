Nagpur, Jan 8 (PTI) An operative of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) made an unsuccessful attempt to carry out reconnaissance of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here in July 2021, a police official claimed on Saturday.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: People Looking for Alternative to ‘Corrupt, Non-Performing’ Govts of BJP, Congress, Says AAP’s Atishi.

As per intelligence inputs, one Raees Shaikh (30) from Avantipura district of Jammu and Kashmir had come to Nagpur on July 13 to conduct recce, he said.

Also Read | Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Gets Back FCRA Licence.

Shaikh visited the locality where the RSS headquarters is situated in Mahal area on July 14 but walked away after seeing heavy police deployment there, the official claimed.

He later went to the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan and made a short video of the area, the official added.

Shaikh sent the video to his handlers in Pakistan, but they were not satisfied with the quality of the clip, he said, adding that the man flew back to Srinagar the next day.

On Friday, Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had told reporters that police recently received information that recce of some "vital installations" was done by JeM members a few months ago, and a case has been registered against unidentified persons.

But he did not specify if the RSS headquarters was among these installations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)