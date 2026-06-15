India News | Jewar Farmers Fly to Lucknow on First Commercial Flight from Noida Airport

Jewar(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Farmers from the Jewar region travelled to Lucknow aboard the first commercial flight operating from Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a significant milestone for the newly developed airport.

Sharing the development on social media, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said the visit symbolised a new chapter in history and reflected the aspirations and dignity of the farming community. He termed the occasion a matter of pride for farmers and highlighted their role in the region's ongoing development journey.

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In his post, Singh said that the farmers of Jewar had stepped onto the soil of Lucknow, marking an important milestone and showcasing the confidence of local communities in the state's development initiatives.

Noida International Airport's first commercial flight departed for Lucknow on Monday (June 15), marking the beginning of scheduled commercial flight operations from the newly inaugurated airport.

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The flight carried a special delegation of farmers from the Jewar region who had contributed their land for the construction of the airport. The farmers are scheduled to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme organised in Lucknow. The delegation is being led by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu interacted with farmers and their family members who will travel on the first commercial flight from Noida International Airport, highlighting their contribution to the development of the airport and the region's transformation into a major aviation hub.

The interaction took place after the formal launch of commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport. The farmers are among those whose families voluntarily contributed land for the construction of the airport.

Ram Mohan Naidu said, "The farmers who contributed land for this airport will travel on its inaugural flight to Lucknow, where a special interaction with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been organised... This will serve as a hub for both domestic and international operations... Once completed, the Jewar Airport is set to become one of the largest airports in Asia..."

He further outlined the airport's expansion plans, saying, "We will start with a capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, and the terminal will be expanded once that capacity is saturated. Ultimately, by the fourth phase, we aim to increase the capacity to 7 crore passengers per year..."

Ram Mohan Naiduu further said, "Today is a day of great joy and a historic milestone as the first flight prepares to depart from Noida International Airport. Under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath ji, we have made special arrangements for 170 farmers, who contributed their land to this project, to travel on this inaugural flight to Lucknow following a special meeting with them. At the same time, flights to Bangalore and other destinations are also ready to depart. In total, operations for four destinations are commencing today from Noida International Airport after much anticipation. Looking around, I see a great deal of emotion and excitement here today for an airport that is destined to be among the top five in our country." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)