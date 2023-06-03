New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A 37-year-old employee of a jewellery shop was arrested along with a relative of his for allegedly faking a robbery of Rs 34 lakh in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Thursday around 11.15 pm of Rs 34.48 lakh in Kishangarh.

Chander Sekhar Chaudhary in his complaint to police said he worked at a jewellery shop in Malviya Nagar, a senior police officer said.

The robbery later turned out to be staged and police arrested Chaudhary, a resident of Chirag Dilli and a 20-year-old Manish from Geeta Colony JJ Indra Camp for orchestrating it.

Police found that around 3.15 pm Thursday the owner of the shop had asked Chaudhary to collect Rs 30 lakh cash from a person and Rs 4.48 lakh from another ornament maker in Karol Bagh. Chaudhary collected the money, kept it in his scooter, and left for Malviya Nagar around 9.30 pm, the officer said.

Chaudhary in his complaint alleged that when he reached near Jia Sarai, two persons on a motorcycle showed him a pistol and one of them snatched his bag, the officer said.

Police noticed Chaudhary was constantly changing his statements. When questioned more sternly, he confessed to having staged the robbery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

He said he had misappropriated the money and given it to one of his relatives, Manish, who lives in Geeta Colony, Gandhi Nagar, and works in a mobile shop there, the DCP said.

The money was recovered from Manish's house, police added.

