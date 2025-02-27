Forces have been deployed in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand following an incident of violence (Photo/ANI)

Rachi (Jharkhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Authorities on Thursday convened a peace meeting after the incident of violence on February 26 morning that erupted after two groups clashed in Dumraon village in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district.

Vehicles and bikes were damaged and an incident of stone pelting was also reported in the violence, according to police, who added that they are scrutinising CCTV footage in their investigation.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: CM Mamata Banerjee Sets 215 Plus Seat Target for Polls, Aims for 4th Straight Term (Watch Video).

Following the incident, authorities deployed security forces in the area to maintain law and order.

Deputy Commissioner Hazaribagh Nancy Sahay told ANI, "In Ichak, there is a panchayat called Dumraon. There was a scuffle between two communities regarding the installation of loudspeakers and flags with respect to Maha Shivratri yesterday. There was an hour of scuffle and stone-pelting incident, but there was no major injury; nobody was hurt. Some vehicles and bikes were burnt. We are assessing that damage...we have CCTV footage of some areas over there. The police are investigating that..."

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Mission Will Pave Way to Understanding Water Sources To Establish Habitation on Moon: Ex-NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino.

On the deployment of the forces following the incident, DC Sahay said, "Security forces have been deployed since yesterday. Today, at 2 pm, there is a peace committee meeting. After that, we will assess the situation and decide how long we will depute the force and magistrates..."

"As of now, we have not enforced any prohibitory order...", DC Sahay added.

Union Minister and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, had condemned the incident of violence calling it "painful" and urged the government to take strict action against those responsible.

"This is condemnable and painful. Government should be strict with such people," said Seth on Wednesday.

"Violence breaks out during idol immersion after Saraswati Puja. Violence breaks out during Ramnavami, during Holi, during Shiv Barat. Today (Wednesday) is Mahashivratri. Who are the people who want to affect peace?...Nowhere in the country does violence happen. It happens in Jharkhand. Why? Because Bangladeshi infiltrators are affecting the demography and law & order," said Seth on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)