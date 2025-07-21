Simdega/Ranchi (Jharkhand), Jul 21 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a boy in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Monday.

Terming the incident "intolerable", Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked Simdega deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) to identify the accused and arrest him immediately.

"@dc_Simdega @Simdega_Police, this is absolutely intolerable. Identify the accused and arrest him immediately, taking the strictest action. Also, ensure the safety of the girl and her entire family, provide all government assistance, and report back," Soren posted on X.

Simdega SP Mohammad Arshi said the accused has been arrested.

"The family of the victim lodged a complaint of rape. Taking swift action, we have arrested the accused. Both the victim and the accused are minors. So, action is being taken accordingly," the SP said.

He said the medical examination of the victim was conducted on Sunday.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's father at Kolebira police station, his 13-year-old daughter had been missing since 9 pm on July 16. Despite extensive searches, she was not found. After three days, on July 19, she returned home and narrated the ordeal to her family.

According to the victim, the accused called her on July 16 and threatened to kill her family members if she did not come out of her house. Frightened, she came out, and the accused forcibly took her to his residence, where he repeatedly raped her for three days.

The victim further accused that the boy had forcefully taken her to a garden three months back and where he had raped her and taken photographs and videos and used these to blackmail her.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said the incident brought shame to the entire state.

"The abduction, rape, and making of obscene videos of an innocent child are highly condemnable. @jharkhandpolice arrest the accused immediately and ensure the harshest punishment, so that such incidents are not repeated. Also, provide all possible help to ensure safety, support, and justice for the victim and her family," Marandi posted on X.

