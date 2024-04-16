Jamshedpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Seven people allegedly involved in the killing of a 35-year-old truck driver were arrested on Tuesday with arms and ammunition, police said.

The deceased was shot dead by unidentified assailants on National Highway-33 in Ulidih area on April 14.

Also Read | IMF Cuts Growth Outlook for Germany.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said a special investigation team first apprehended Abhisekh Shah (29) and Raunak Sharma (28) in Ghatsila, which led to the arrest of five others from a brick kiln in Hurlung area.

Police also recovered three country-made pistols and other firearms, besides an SUV and a motorcycle, from their possession, Kaushal said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at BJP on Allegations of Corruption Against TMC, Says 'PM Narendra Modi Should Look in the Mirror First'.

About the reason behind the crime, the SSP said the accused wanted to avenge the killing of two friends a few months ago.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)