Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in the Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) terror funding case in Gumla district of Jharkhand.

The arrest was made on Monday.

The accused Fuleshwar Gope was part of a group that was allegedly involved in converting extorted money to the lawful way by shifting the cash in a bank account of a fake company, NIA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The accused was produced before a NIA Special Court at Ranchi which remanded him to four-day custody.

The case pertains to November 2016, when associates of Dinesh Gope were about to deposit Rs 25 lakh in an SBI branch in Ranchi. While the police had arrested the four on the same day, the chargesheet was made on January 1, 2017.

"This case arose out of PS Bero, under Sections 13, 17, 40 of UA (P) Act, Section 212, 213, 414, 34 of IPC and Section 17 of Criminal Law Amendment Act, and pertains to the seizure of Rs 25.38 lakhs, belonging to Dinesh Gope, Chief of PLFI, which were about to be deposited in SBI, Branch Bero, Ranchi on November 11, 2016, by the associates of Dinesh Gope. The state police arrested four accused persons on that day and the case was chargesheeted on January 9, 2017," the NIA said.

The agency took up the case on January 19, 2018, after which it arrested six more accused. The release further said that the NIA subsequently, "conducted searches and seized properties worth Rs 90 lakhs and other incriminating documents."

"Bail of four accused persons got cancelled and the first supplementary chargesheet in the case was filed on October 21, 2019 against ten arrested accused persons and one absconding accused person -- Dinesh Gope," the NIA said.

As per the agency, the accused Fuleshwar Gope had joined hands with Dinesh Gope to form a dubious company to transfer the extorted money into legitimate means by depositing the amount in the account of the fake company.

"Investigation also revealed that Fuleshwar Gope had conspired with accused Dinesh Gope and formed a dubious company namely -- Shiv Shaktisamridhhi Infra Pvt. Ltd, in partnership with Hira Devi (first wife of Dinesh Gope), for channelising the extorted levy amount into legitimate means by depositing it in the bank account of the said dubious company," the NIA said. (ANI)

