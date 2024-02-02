Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Session will be held on February 5 and February 6.

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand is likely to seek a trust vote on February 5.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I Doubt Whether Congress Will Be Able To Win Even 40 Seats in General Polls, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

In the cabinet meeting today, it was decided that the session of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held on February 5 and February 6, the government said on Friday.

JMM's Champai Soren took oath as the CM of Jharkhand today. He will have to prove his majority in a floor test to be held in the next 10 days.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s Paranoia: Kremlin Fears Assassination Plot As Bodyguard Holds Bulletproof Shield at Campaign Rally Ahead of Russia Presidential Election 2024.

"In the cabinet meeting today, it was decided that the session of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held on February 5 and February 6," the Jharkhand government said.

Buses carrying Jharkhand JMM and Congress MLAs arrived at a resort in Hyderabad, Telangana.

MLAs may return on February 4 and will be lodged in circuit house once again. They will go for floor test directly from the circuit house.

Hemant Soren will also go to Assembly after seeking the permission from the court

Amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress MLAs, including Banna Gupta and others, boarded a private aircraft to Hyderabad from Ranchi airport.

Earlier, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Alongside Soren, Congress' Alamgir Alam and RJD's Satyanand Bhokta also took the oath as a ministers in the Jharkhand cabinet.

After the swearing-in, several legislators left for Hyderabad ahead of the floor test in the assembly. This is an effort by the alliance to protect its flock.

In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29, its ally the Congress has 17 seats while the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through a floor test.

On the opposition bench, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 26 seats, AJSU 3 while Independents and others have 3 MLAs. 1 seat in the assembly is vacant.

On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan to form the government in the state. Champai Soren, a loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren, has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators had met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state.

Champai Soren, the state transport minister, is a seven-time MLA, and he represents the Seraikella constituency in Jharkhand. Before joining the JMM, he was an independent MLA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)