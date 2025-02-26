Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): A scuffle broke out in Hazaribagh's Ichak area over the use of a sound system. The situation escalated into stone pelting, but authorities quickly stepped in, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh Nancy Sahay, reported that adequate forces have been deployed, and senior officers are on the scene. Fortunately, the situation is now under control and peaceful.

"Scuffle and stone pelting took place this morning over using sound system in Ichak area of Hazaribagh district. Adequate forces have been deployed, and senior officers are camping at the site. As of now, the situation is under control and peaceful," Sahay said.

Union Minister and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, has condemned the recent incident of violence in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, calling it "painful" and urging the government to take strict action against those responsible.

"This is condemnable and painful. Government should be strict with such people," said Seth.

Seth pointed out that violence has become a recurring pattern in Jharkhand, citing instances of clashes during festivals like Saraswati Puja, Ramnavami, Holi, and Shiv Barat. He questioned who was behind these disturbances, suggesting that Bangladeshi infiltrators were to blame for disrupting the state's demography and law and order.

"Violence breaks out during idol immersion after Saraswati Puja. Violence breaks out during Ramnavami, during Holi, during Shiv Barat. Today is Mahashivratri. Who are the people who want to affect peace?...Nowhere in the country does violence happen. It happens in Jharkhand. Why? Because Bangladeshi infiltrators are affecting the demography and law & order," said Seth.

The BJP leader claimed that wherever the BJP-NDA government is in power, be it Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, or Uttar Pradesh, Bangladeshi infiltrators are identified and deported. He urged the Jharkhand Chief Minister to strengthen law and order, identify the infiltrators, and send them out of India.

"Wherever there is BJP-NDA Government, be it Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh - Bangladeshi infiltrators are identified and driven out. I urge the Jharkhand CM to strengthen law and order here and avoid riots and disturbances. This is important because Bangladeshi infiltrators are snatching away our rightful share and disturbing law & order. Identify them so that they are sent out of India...," the BJP MP added. (ANI)

