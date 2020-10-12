Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved a special grant of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Israr Khan who was killed in a Naxal attack last year, according to the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

He has also approved a government job for his brother.

On April 4, 2019, Israr Khan, who hails from Dhanbad district, was killed in a Naxal attack in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

