Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Sunday paid tributes to Jharkhand Jaguar personnel Sunil Dhan, who lost his life in Chaibasa due to an IED blast during the anti-naxal operations.

Chief Minister Soren said that action was being taken against the Naxalites in the State, further stating that the incident would not go in vain and operation would be completed.

"Sunil Dhan has been martyred in an encounter with the Naxalites. Continuous action is being taken against the Naxalites in the state. Our soldiers are moving forward with full strength. This problem is for the whole country... During this time many of our soldiers were martyred. Thanks to them we are moving towards a successful operation. This incident will not go in vain. We will complete the operation. We are all with his family in this hour of grief," the Chief Minister said speaking to mediapersons.

Taking to social media X, the CM shared photos with the martyred soldier's family and prayed for their wellbeing.

"Paid tribute by offering wreath on the mortal remains of martyred soldier of Jharkhand Jaguar, Shri Sunil Dhan ji at Jharkhand Jaguar Headquarters, Ranchi.

May the soul of the martyred soldier Marang Buru rest in peace and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief," the post read.

Earlier in the day, the Jharkhand Governor expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the personnel.

Governor Santosh Gangwar shared a post on his official 'X' handle and paid his tribute to the late CRPF jawan.

"Received the sad news of martyrdom of Jharkhand Jaguar's brave soldier Sunil Dhan ji who was injured in an IED explosion during a search operation in Chaibasa," Governor Santosh Gangwar post read.

He further added, "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and I wish for the speedy recovery of the other soldier injured in this explosion."

Sunil Dhan, along with another CRPF jawan, was injured in Jharkhand's Jaraikela during anti-naxal operations. They were successfully evacuated and airlifted to Ranchi for further treatment, where Dhan lost his life, and the other jawan is still undergoing treatment.

"One jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar lost his life in an IED blast, while a CRPF jawan is undergoing treatment," Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement. (ANI)

