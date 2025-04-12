Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren mourned the death of CRPF Jawan Sunil Dhan, who lost his life in Jharkhand's Chaibasa due to an IED blast during anti-naxal operations on Saturday.

Hemant Soren shared a post on his official 'X' handle and paid his tribute to the late CRPF jawan.

"Sad news has been received about the martyrdom of Jharkhand Jaguar soldier Sunil Dhan ji, who was injured in an IED blast during a search operation in Chaibasa. May the soul of Marang Buru martyr Sunil rest in peace and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this difficult time of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of another soldier injured in the search operation", Hemant Soren's 'X' post read.

Sunil Dhan, along with another CRPF jawan, was injured in Jharkhand's Jaraikela during the anti-naxal operations. They were successfully evacuated and airlifted to Ranchi for further treatment, where Dhan lost his life and the other jawan is still undergoing treatment.

"One jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar lost his life in IED blast, while CRPF jawan is undergoing the treatment," Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Union government has intensified their operations against naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier today, one naxal operative was killed during a joint operation by security forces in the Kolnar area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Saturday.

According to CRPF, the search operation was carried out on Saturday morning and is currently underway with the CRPF's 202 CoBRA, 210 CoBRA, state police's Special Task Force and the District Reserve Guard at the scene currently.

On April 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Naxalism will be completely eradicated from the country by next year. He said that Naxalism is on the verge of ending in Bastar and that the BJP government is committed to freeing India from the grip of "Laal Aatank" by March 2026. (ANI)

