Ranchi, February 17: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday allotted portfolios to ministers, by keeping the departments like home and personnel for himself. CM Soren kept the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha, Department of Home, Department of Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance.

Basant Soren was given charge of road construction, building construction and water resources while Bebi Devi, the excise minister in the previous Hemant Soren government, was given the women and child development and social welfare portfolios. Meanwhile, Banna Gupta gets the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare and Department of Disaster Management and Rameshwar Oraon gets the Finance Department, Department of Commercial Taxes. Champai Soren To Be New Chief Minister of Jharkhand; CM Hemant Soren Has Decided To Resign, Says Congress MLA Rajesh Thakur (Watch Video).

Jharkhand Cabinet Allocation

Likewise, Alamgir Alam (Congress) retained the rural development, panchayati raj and rural works departments. Satyanand Bhokta has been given charge of the labour portfolio, and also given charge of the industry department, while, Badal will continue to be the agriculture and animal husbandry minister. The minority's welfare, registration tourism, sports and youth affairs portfolios went to Hafizul Hasan. Champai Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand CM at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi (See Pic and Watch Video).

Earlier on February 2, Champai Soren was sworn in as chief minister of the state and on February 5, the coalition government won the floor test with a 47:29 majority. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 29 seats, and its ally Congress with 17 were confident of easily sailing through the trust vote.

