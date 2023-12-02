Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 2 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with the 15 workers from Jharkhand and their families, after their safe rescue from the Silkyara tunnel along with 26 other workers in Uttarkashi on November 28.

Meanwhile, CM Soren has also instructed the workers to connect them with various schemes worth over Rs 1 crore 11 lakh, and directed the officials to cover the workers with the Abu Awas Yojana, Pension Scheme, Ayushman Card, Agricultural Machinery, Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme, MNREGA Job Card, Chief Minister Livestock Scheme, Animal Shed Scheme, Gram Gaadi Scheme and other schemes.

A grand welcome on homecoming was given to the 15 workers from Jharkhand on their arrival in the state capital on Friday.

The 15 workers, along with their 12 family members, were flown to Ranchi from Delhi, where Chief Minister Hemant Soren was scheduled to have an interaction with them on Friday.

After having reached the state capital, Ranchi, Chief Minister Soren met the workers and their families at the Chief Minister's residence.

Workers that arrived in Ranchi included Vishwajit Kumar Verma, Subodh Kumar Verma, Anil Bedia, Rajendra Vedia, Sukram Bedia, Tinku Sardar, Gundhar Nayak, Ranjit Lohar, Ravindra Nayak, Sameer Naik, Bhuktu Murmu, Mahadev Naik, Chamra Oraon, Vijay Horo and Ganpati Horo.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to cover the workers with the Abu Awas Yojana, Pension Scheme, Ayushman Card, Agricultural Machinery, Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme, MNREGA Job Card, Chief Minister Livestock Scheme, Animal Shed Scheme, Gram Gaadi Scheme and other schemes.

The Chief Minister also assured the workers that he would monitor their employment and the schemes given to them.

As per the release from the CMO, Chief Minister Soren said that the state government has started many schemes for the safety and welfare of the workers.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working to make people skilled and that in the last few months, thousands of jobs have been given to youth in many private sectors by making them skilled.

The Chief Minister said that when the information about Ranchi's labour brothers getting trapped in the tunnel accident was received, it was a time of great worry and fear for their family members as well as for the people of the entire state.

The Chief Minister further appreciated the courage, patience and bravery of the workers.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that it is a matter of happiness that all the workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel accident have returned safely to their states and homes.

The Chief Minister further gave his best wishes to all the workers by gifting them clothes and shawls on the occasion.

The 41 workers, belonging to Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam, were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi after a gruelling 17-day operation.

Saluting the courage and bravery of workers, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said the reunion would be a real 'Diwali' for their families.

Rescue workers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for almost 17 days. (ANI)

