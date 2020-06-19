Ranchi, Jun 19 (PTI) Jharkhand reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,961 on Friday, a government bulletin said.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 1,608 were migrant workers, it said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down, Claim Several Users Whose Last Seen Setting Has Allegedly Malfunctioned: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

A total of 137 patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total recoveries to 1,335.

The state now has 615 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | L-G Anil Baijal's Decision to Stop Home Quarantine 'Arbitrary', Will Scare People From Getting Tested: Delhi Govt.

So far 11 people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The deaths were reported from Ranchi (4), Bokaro (2), Giridih (1), Gumla (1), Hazaribag (1), Koderma (1) and Simdega (1), it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)