India News | Jharkhand COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 10; Total Tally Climbs to 1,895

Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) Jharkhand reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 10, a government bulletin said.

Fifty-six fresh cases of the viral infection were detected during the day taking the total caseload of the state to 1,895, it stated.

With 30 more people recovering from the disease, the total number of patients cured stood at 1,151. The state now has 734 active cases.

Of the total cases reported in Jharkhand so far, 1,536 were migrant workers.

The East Singhbhum district has 220 active COVID-19 cases followed by Simdega with 108, the bulletin stated.

