Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday arrested IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan in a land scam case related to illegally grabbing and selling land in Ranchi, an official statement said.

Earlier Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times for questioning in connection with alleged land scam cases.

Also Read | Air India Salary Revision Row: Tata-Owned Airline Clarifies Town Hall Organised to Clarify Doubts on Revised Pay Structure.

In this regard, ED had also conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, including his residence in Ranchi. According to sources, the IAS officer, while serving as the deputy commissioner of Ranchi, allegedly used the Kolkata registry office for forgery in the Army land case.

So far, seven accused persons have been arrested in the land scam case of the ED. They were produced in court and sentenced to judicial custody.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Four-Storey Building in Sector 46.

Presently, Ranjan is posted as Director of, the Social Welfare Department, Jharkhand. These scams were allegedly done during his tenure as deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

According to ED, there is a nexus operating in this case that had allegedly sold multiple plots by forging documents.

Even the rightful owners are unaware that their plots have been sold, ED sources said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)