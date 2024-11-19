Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister Champi Soren on Tuesday attacked Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for ignoring the issues concerning Adivasis.

He said that people will not trust Congress in Jharkhand as they have always been unjust to the people of the state.

Soren, the BJP candidate from the Saraikela assembly constituency, said that Congress was responsible for crushing the Jharkhand Andolan (movement) and creating martyrs in the state.

"We have got a very good response in the state. The people want change. From Santhal Parganas to Palamu, there is a BJP wave in all the (assembly) constituencies. People don't have trust in Congress. People will not trust Congress in Jharkhand because they have always done injustice to the people of the state. Jharkhand Andolan was on for such a long time only because of Congress. Congress was the only one that crushed the movement. They have created martyrs in the state. They never understood the pain of the Adivasis and Moolnivasis in the state," Champi Soren said.

Soren further criticised Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress for not speaking against infiltrators who dominate in Santhal Pargana (division). They are encouraging them (the infiltrators).

"This (infiltration) is the biggest issue in Jharkhand. The Adivasis are struggling because infiltrators indulge in their exploitation. They are creating families by forcefully marrying women. This has become a huge matter among the Adivasis. But they (the ruling alliance) are not ready to speak on the same. They can't even see that this is happening. They are ignoring Adivasis just for votes. We will definitely end the Bangladeshi infiltration and only the BJP can do so," the BJP leader said.

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded with voting being completed in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13.

Elections for the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand will take place on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23. Campaigning for the second phase of assembly polls across 38 seats ended at 5 PM on Monday. (ANI)

