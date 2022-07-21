Ranchi, Jul 21 (PTI) People of Jharkhand began celebrations on Thursday evening, dancing to the beats of 'buang' and 'dhak', as Droupadi Murmu was elected the next president of India.

Revellers hit the streets in state capital Ranchi and other parts of the state with traditional instruments, playing tribal tunes and dancing to those, besides distributing sweets and playing colours.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Droupadi Murmu on Being Elected 15th President of India.

Tribals are 27 per cent of Jharkhand's population and influence the state's politics and policy. Murmu, the first tribal woman to be elected president, is the former governor of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand is home to people of 32 tribal groups, including Santhals -- to which Murmu belongs. Among the other groups are Munda, Oraon, Kharia, Gond, Ho, Paharia and Asur.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Droupadi Murmu To Congratulate Her on Being Elected 15th President of India.

Members of different tribal organisations gathered at the Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi with Tricolours and tribal flags.

"It is the celebration day for all tribals across the world. A tribal woman getting top constitutional post will give a new identity to the indigenous people of the country," said Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Bablu Munda.

Tribal priest Jaglal Pahan, who was a part of the celebrations, said, "It is indeed a moment of pride for every tribal in the country."

Union Minister Arjun Munda, a prominent tribal leader of the state, said that a new chapter has begun in the country's history with the election of a tribal woman to the top constitutional post.

"The tribal community feels proud. This is not an ordinary moment. It is time for building a new India," he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also congratulated Murmu on her win.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to respected Droupadi Murmu on becoming the first tribal president of India. Greetings to you from the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and martyrs Sidho Kanho besides the people of Jharkhand," he said.

State Congress president Rajesh Thakur said his party expects that the president would perform her constitutional duties without any bias and would take steps for implementation of 'Sarna Code' in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)