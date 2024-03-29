Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at tyre warehouse premises in the Burma Mines area of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Friday, officials said.

As soon as the information was received, a team of fire tenders reached the spot.

"Fire broke out in a tyre warehouse in the Lal Baba Tube Company premises in the Burma Mines area of Jamshedpur. Several fire tenders are engaged in dousing the fire," officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

