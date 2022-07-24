Ranchi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old forest guard, who went to a village to drive away a herd of three elephants, was trampled to death in Jharkhand's Khunti district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened near Konhappa forest in Karra block of the district on Saturday evening when the forest guard, identified as Jasbin Salkar Ayind, received information that a herd of elephants had gathered near the local school, the official said.

"The villagers had surrounded the elephants and they were not allowing them to move away. Aiynd along with other forest guards went to the spot to ensure a safe passage for the animals. However, Aiynd was trampled brutally by a jumbo," divisional forest officer of Khunti Kuldeep Meena told PTI.

He was immediately brought to the primary health centre in Karra. However, the doctor there referred him to RIMS in Ranchi.

"He succumbed to the injuries during treatment," Meena said.

The elephants are still in the Konhappa forest.

