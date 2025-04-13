Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Jharkhand Jaguar personnel Sunil Dhan, who lost his life in Jharkhand's Chaibasa due to an IED blast during anti-naxal operations.

Governor Santosh Gangwar shared a post on his official 'X' handle and paid his tribute to the late CRPF jawan.

"Received the sad news of martyrdom of Jharkhand Jaguar's brave soldier Sunil Dhan ji who was injured in an IED explosion during a search operation in Chaibasa," Governor Santosh Gangwar post read.

He further added,"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and I wish for the speedy recovery of the other soldier injured in this explosion."

In a recent development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren mourned the death of Jharkhand Jaguar jawan Sunil Dhan.

Taking on X, he wrote, "Sad news has been received about the martyrdom of Jharkhand Jaguar soldier Sunil Dhan ji, who was injured in an IED blast during a search operation in Chaibasa. May the soul of Marang Buru martyr Sunil rest in peace and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this difficult time of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of another soldier injured in the search operation."

Sunil Dhan, along with another CRPF jawan, was injured in Jharkhand's Jaraikela during anti-naxal operations. They were successfully evacuated and airlifted to Ranchi for further treatment, where Dhan lost his life, and the other jawan is still undergoing treatment.

"One jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar lost his life in an IED blast, while a CRPF jawan is undergoing treatment," Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement.

On April 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Naxalism will be completely eradicated from the country by next year. He said that Naxalism is on the verge of ending in Bastar and that the BJP government is committed to freeing India from the grip of "Laal Aatank" by March 2026. (ANI)

