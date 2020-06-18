India News | Jharkhand Govt Bans Consumption of Tobacco Products at Public Places

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): Jharkhand government on Thursday banned the consumption of all types of tobacco products at public places in the entire state, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

"In view of the May 30 order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Jharkhand government notification dated April 21 and the rising incidence of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Jharkhand government has banned the consumption of tobacco products like - cigarettes, bidi, hukka, khaini, betelnut and pan masala in government/non-government offices, health institutes, all educational institutions, police stations and all public places," the Health Department of the state government said in an order.

"If the above order is violated, action would be taken under section - 188, 268, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal code and the law in force," the order further read. (ANI)

