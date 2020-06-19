New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's ambitious project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 for virtual auction process of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining.

While launching the auction process which is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country for the next 5-7 years, Modi had said that it is a major step in the direction of achieving self-reliance.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down, Claim Several Users Whose Last Seen Setting Has Allegedly Malfunctioned: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in its plea sought a direction to the Union Coal Ministry to postpone the proposed commercial auction of coal mines.

It said that there is a need for fair assessment of the social and environmental impact on the huge tribal population and the vast tracts of forest land of Jharkhand and its residents, which are likely to be adversely affected by the Centre's decision.

Also Read | L-G Anil Baijal's Decision to Stop Home Quarantine 'Arbitrary', Will Scare People From Getting Tested: Delhi Govt.

"The negative 'global investment climate' prevailing due to COVID-19, which is unlikely to fetch reasonable returns proportionate to the value of the scarce natural resource through the impugned auction for commercial coal mining," the plea filed through advocate Tapesh Kumar Singh said.

The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing next month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)