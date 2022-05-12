Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): Jharkhand government on Thursday suspended state mining secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

Earlier on Wednesday, a special PMLA court in Ranchi sent Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal to five-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Singhal was arrested by ED on Wednesday and her remand will start from Thursday.

This is the second arrest in this case as Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar is already arrested by ED on May 7. ED recovered Rs 17.51 crore from premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from Pulse Hospital. Singhal was arrested after ED got credible evidence of her connection with CA Suman Kumar.

Earlier this month, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital is owned by Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology, in Jharkhand.

Senior advocate of Jharkhand High Court, Rajeev Kumar, submitted a complaint against her to the ED in February 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, the ED interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, IAS, in connection with searches at Pulse Hospital.

Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC). (ANI)

