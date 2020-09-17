Ranchi, Sep 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday.

"Under your leadership, the country is on the path of re-establishing itself as the world leader. We have made achievements in several fields," Murmu said in her birthday message to the prime minister.

Soren wished good health and long life to the prime minister.

"Happy birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is always dedicated to his work. May India become more powerful under your leadership. Your life is a source of inspiration for us all," Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda tweeted in Hindi.

BJP state president Deepak Prakash said the saffron party will distribute essential items among the poor on the occasion.

