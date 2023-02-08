Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], February 8 (ANI): Half-burnt body of an 18-year-old youth was found in near Khandoli forest of Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Vishal Kumar Singh, a resident of the Khangradih area under Birni police station.

Anil Kumar Singh, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Giridih said, "On Tuesday some locals informed that a man had been found dead near the Khandoli forest area of the district. A local police team reached the spot and started a preliminary inquiry after taking custody of the body."

Police said the body was half burnt and was sent to the mortuary at Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

According to the police, the youth was preparing for engineering in Kota and was murdered in Giridih.

SDPO Anil Kumar Singh informed further that a probe was launched after a case was registered at Birni police station.

"We have constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the matter and an investigation is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," SDPO added. (ANI)

