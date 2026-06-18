India News | Jharkhand Handloom Brings Tribal Heritage to Modern Fashion

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): In an era where fashion is increasingly embracing authenticity and cultural identity, Jharkhand's tribal textiles and traditional art forms are finding a place in contemporary wardrobes.

Once confined to villages and local communities, indigenous patterns inspired by tribal culture are now making their way into mainstream fashion, creating a unique blend of tradition and modern style.

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At the forefront of this transformation is Johargram, a Ranchi-based initiative that is reimagining Jharkhand's rich tribal heritage through fashion.

Drawing inspiration from traditional Sohrai art and indigenous textile traditions, the venture has created a platform where local craftsmanship meets contemporary design.

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Sohrai painting, one of Jharkhand's most celebrated tribal art forms, has long been associated with village walls and cultural traditions. Today, these motifs are being adapted into garments, stoles, jackets and accessories, giving them a new life in the fashion industry.

The growing popularity of such designs reflects a wider trend among young consumers, who are increasingly drawn to clothing that combines cultural roots with modern aesthetics.

"I came here because I really like tribal patterns," said customer Rocky Singh. "I bought this cotton jacket because its design is unique and different from what is commonly available."

The journey from traditional craft to contemporary fashion has been driven by entrepreneurs like Ashish Satyavrat Sahu, founder of Johargram and a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

"The idea came to me while I was studying at NIFT," Sahu said. "Whenever I researched tribal textiles from Jharkhand, I found very little documentation or representation in mainstream fashion. Despite the richness of the art and culture, it had not received the visibility it deserved. That inspired me to bring these traditions into the mainstream."

Sahu chose to focus on Bihar and Jharkhand because of their rich tribal culture and distinctive lifestyle traditions.

"My goal is to take Jharkhand's identity to the world through textiles," he said.

Today, Johargram has evolved into a popular destination for fashion enthusiasts, creative professionals and members of the film industry seeking distinctive designs rooted in Indian heritage.

Filmmaker Purushottam said the brand has successfully adapted traditional clothing for contemporary audiences.

"At a time when modernisation and westernisation are growing rapidly, Johargram has emerged as a leader in presenting traditional clothing in a modern way," he said. "Whenever we need something special, Johargram is our first choice."

Beyond fashion, the initiative is also creating opportunities for young people. Students and interns are gaining practical experience in brand management, design and business operations while working alongside local artisans.

"We learned a great deal here," said Sapna Kumari, an intern at Johargram. "Our work was mainly related to brand management and buyer interactions, and it helped us gain valuable practical knowledge while working on our college projects."

For Rekha Mahato, the experience has been equally rewarding. "This has been a wonderful opportunity for us," she said. "Getting our first internship in our own state is very special. Working here has allowed us to connect our academic learning with real-world experience."

While the garments may be part of modern fashion, the hands that create them remain deeply connected to Jharkhand's villages and traditions.

By blending indigenous art, local handloom and contemporary design, Johargram is helping tribal heritage reach new audiences while creating livelihoods and opportunities for local communities.

As tribal-inspired apparel gains popularity among younger consumers, Jharkhand's traditional craftsmanship is no longer confined to the past. It is becoming part of the future of Indian fashion--where local artistry finds global recognition and cultural identity becomes a style statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)