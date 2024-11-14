India News | Jharkhand HC Dismisses Petition Challenging JMM's Maiyan Samman Yojana

Agency News PTI| Nov 14, 2024 08:36 PM IST
Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the ongoing Maiyan Samman Yojana, a scheme launched by the Hemant Soren government earlier this year.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roushan was hearing the PIL filed by one Vishnu Sahu, who argued that the scheme, which provides Rs 12,000 annually to women between the ages of 21 and 50 years, was aimed at luring voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Justice Rao, while rejecting the petition, stated that the court would not interfere with the state government's policy decision, as the scheme was aimed at providing financial support to women in need.

The scheme was later revised, relaxing the age criteria to make women above 18 years eligible for benefits.

According to the scheme, women who meet certain qualifying parameters will receive Rs 1,000 every month, credited directly to their bank accounts. The bank account is required to be linked with the Aadhaar card of the beneficiary. Only such women whose family do not come in the minimum income tax bracket will be eligible for the scheme.

    Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the ongoing Maiyan Samman Yojana, a scheme launched by the Hemant Soren government earlier this year.

    A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roushan was hearing the PIL filed by one Vishnu Sahu, who argued that the scheme, which provides Rs 12,000 annually to women between the ages of 21 and 50 years, was aimed at luring voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

    Justice Rao, while rejecting the petition, stated that the court would not interfere with the state government's policy decision, as the scheme was aimed at providing financial support to women in need.

    The scheme was later revised, relaxing the age criteria to make women above 18 years eligible for benefits.

    According to the scheme, women who meet certain qualifying parameters will receive Rs 1,000 every month, credited directly to their bank accounts. The bank account is required to be linked with the Aadhaar card of the beneficiary. Only such women whose family do not come in the minimum income tax bracket will be eligible for the scheme.

    In his petition, Sahu, a resident of Simdega, accused the Hemant Soren-led government of launching the scheme as a political tool to attract votes ahead of elections. He claimed that the scheme was an attempt to create an unfair advantage for the ruling party in the electoral process.

    Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a post on X, shared details of the petition being heard by the court and expressed confidence in the legal process.

    In October, the Jharkhand government approved an increase in payouts in the ongoing ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana' from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month.

    Under the Maiyan Samman Scheme, the state government is already paying Rs 1,000 per month to 50 lakh women who are 18 years and above in the state since August.

    Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a post on X, shared details of the petition being heard by the court and expressed confidence in the legal process.

    In October, the Jharkhand government approved an increase in payouts in the ongoing ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana' from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month.

    Under the Maiyan Samman Scheme, the state government is already paying Rs 1,000 per month to 50 lakh women who are 18 years and above in the state since August.

