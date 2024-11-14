India News | Jharkhand HC Dismisses Petition Challenging JMM's Maiyan Samman Yojana

Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the ongoing Maiyan Samman Yojana, a scheme launched by the Hemant Soren government earlier this year.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roushan was hearing the PIL filed by one Vishnu Sahu, who argued that the scheme, which provides Rs 12,000 annually to women between the ages of 21 and 50 years, was aimed at luring voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Neighbour Stabs Mother and Son to Death Over 6-Month-Old Feud in Sangareddy, Police Launch Manhunt for Accused.

Justice Rao, while rejecting the petition, stated that the court would not interfere with the state government's policy decision, as the scheme was aimed at providing financial support to women in need.

The scheme was later revised, relaxing the age criteria to make women above 18 years eligible for benefits.

Also Read | Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected As Delhi's New Mayor, Defeats BJP Councillor Kishan Lal by Just 3 Votes (Watch Videos).

According to the scheme, women who meet certain qualifying parameters will receive Rs 1,000 every month, credited directly to their bank accounts. The bank account is required to be linked with the Aadhaar card of the beneficiary. Only such women whose family do not come in the minimum income tax bracket will be eligible for the scheme.

In his petition, Sahu, a resident of Simdega, accused the Hemant Soren-led government of launching the scpdown-bottom">