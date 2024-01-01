Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad has resigned from the Jharkhand Assembly citing personal reasons, according to Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato.

Mahato, while speaking to ANI said that the JMM legislator of Gandey constituency has submitted his resignation to the assembly speaker.

"He has submitted his resignation to me. I have informed the Assembly Secretariat and the concerned departments will also be informed. He has resigned citing personal reasons," Mahato said.

A notification issued by the assembly secretariat said, "It is being informed to the public that the Jharkhand Assembly Speaker has accepted the resignation letter of Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad."

The constituency is vacant with effect from December 31, 2023, it added.

Ahmed, who had been twice elected to the state assembly from the Congress in the past, switched over to the JMM ahead of the 2019 assembly elections and won his home constituency of Gandey, his third assembly win.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey took a swipe at Chief Minister Hemant Soren after his MLA resigned from his office.

In a post on X, Dubey said, "Jharkhand's MLA from Gandey, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has resigned from the assembly and his resignation has been accepted. Soon, Hemant Soren-ji will also resign from the post of chief minister and his wife, Kalpana Soren-ji, will take over as the next CM. The new year could bring pain to the Soren family," Dubey said in a post in Hindi. (ANI)

