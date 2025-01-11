India News | Jharkhand: Man Involved in Murder of JMM Activist Killed in Encounter with Police

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Ramgarh/ A 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in the killing of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) activist in Hazaribag two days ago, was gunned down by the police in Ramgarh district on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Agency News PTI| Jan 11, 2025 09:26 PM IST
India News | Jharkhand: Man Involved in Murder of JMM Activist Killed in Encounter with Police

Ramgarh/Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in the killing of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) activist in Hazaribag two days ago, was gunned down by the police in Ramgarh district on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The incident took place in Murpa village under the jurisdiction of Kuju outpost police station.

"Notorious criminal Rahul Turi alias Alok was killed in an encounter with a joint team of Ramgarh and Hazaribag police forces," Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told PTI.

He was asked to surrender but he opened fire to which the policemen retaliated and he was killed, the officer said.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said Turi was allegedly involved in the killing of JMM leader Santosh Singh in New Birsa Colliery Project under the jurisdiction of Urimari police station on January 8.

The SP said he has formed an SIT headed by Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar to probe the matter.

Police have also arrested an accomplice of Turi but his identity was yet to be ascertained by the police.

