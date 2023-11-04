Ranchi, November 4: A charred body of a medical student was found on the campus of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, said police. According to police, the body was identified to be that of Dr Madhan Kumar M, a second-year postgraduate student from Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu. Jharkhand Shocker: Partially Burnt Body of Medical Student Found on Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Campus in Ranchi, Probe Launched

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said that the partially charred body of the doctor was found around 5:30 am on Thursday in the backyard of hostel number 5 on the RIMS campus. The mortal remains of the deceased were sent to Namakkal from Chennai Airport for final rites. Jharkhand Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Hacks Boyfriend to Death With Axe for Refusing To Marry Her

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, investigation into the matter is underway said police. Further details into the matter are awaited.

