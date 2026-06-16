India News | Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari Confident of Victory for INDIA Bloc Candidate in Rajya Sabha Polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari expressed confidence ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, claiming that the ruling alliance's candidate, Pranav Jha, would win, citing differences between the political situations in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

"We will win. This is Jharkhand, not Bengal... Our candidate, Pranav Jha, will emerge victorious," Ansari told reporters on Monday in Ranchi.

Also Read | Indian Flag Torn in US: 6 Indian-American US Congress Members Condemn Act During Immigration Protest at Frisco City Hall in Texas.

The minister's remarks came amid heightened political activity ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, with political parties engaged in efforts to consolidate support for their respective candidates.

Ansari expressed confidence in the strength of the ruling alliance in the state and reiterated that Pranav Jha would be elected to the Upper House.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Viral Video Case: Akal Takht Declares Punjab CM ‘Guru Dokhi’ Over Sacrilege Footage.

Earlier this week, Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren skipped the INDIA bloc meeting. Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraz Ahmad attended on behalf of the party. Ahead of the meeting, when asked about his presence, Soren told reporters, "Possibly. I am trying. Let's see."Hemant Soren is overseeing the biennial Rajya Sabha elections for JMM and Congress, while Congress is set to field party secretary Pranav Jha for the Upper House polls on two seats in Jharkhand.

Initially, the JMM wanted to field its candidates in both seats; however, the party leadership decided to leave one for its ally, Congress. JMM MP Mahua Maji expressed confidence of victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled for June 18. The biennial Rajya Sabha elections will be held for four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.

In his opening remarks, Kharge hailed the alliance's unity in defeating the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

Expressing concern over a range of issues, the Congress leader highlighted inflation, irregularities in examinations, and alleged a "compromised" foreign policy to target the BJP government at the Centre.

Leaders of 23 parties were present in the meeting, including LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Bihar LoP Tejasvi Yadav.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was not present at the meeting as Congress ended its long-standing partnership with the party and joined hands with the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)