Ranchi, Jul 28 (PTI) Nearly 16 lakh devotees have visited the revered Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar in the last two weeks since the beginning of the holy month of Shravan, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said the temple earned Rs 1.58 crore from the devotees.

Shravani Mela, the state's biggest socio-religious event, began on July 14 in the temple town. It is being held after two years due to the pandemic.

"As many as 15,79,269 devotees visited the temple from July 14 to July 26. Altogether, 37,038 devotees availed the facility of 'sighradarshanam' or fast visit," Bhajantri said.

The temple earned a total amount of Rs 1,58,14,070 from different sources from July 14 to July 25, he said.

Of that, it earned Rs 92.84 lakh by selling gold and silver coins, and 'sighradarshanam' coupons.

