Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is in ED remand has been admitted to RIMS after he complained of abdominal pain on Friday.

He has been kept in the emergency department. Evaluation and medical checkups are being done.

Also Read | Delhi: Five Hurt As Bus Hits Two-Wheelers in Jahangirpuri, Say Police.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 19 arrested Pankaj Mishra, a close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in an illegal mining case.

Mishra was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Also Read | Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Denies Reports of Merger With Uber, Says 'We're Very Profitable and Growing Well'.

The move came after the agency seized cash amounting to Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra in the case. The seized amount belonged to Mishra, one Dahoo Yadav and their associates.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Juky 27 seized one inland vessel M.V. Infralink-III worth Rs 30 crore in connection with its ongoing investigation into the illegal mining and extortion case in Jharkhand, the agency said on Wednesday.

The vessel was seized during a search operation conducted in the case of the involvement of Pankaj Mishra.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and seized various incriminating documents belonging to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 during searches conducted at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8.

Earlier in the month of May, the federal agency said, searches at 36 locations connected with the MNREGA Scam were conducted under PMLA resulting in the seizure of Rs 19.76 crore in cash.

The searched premises included the premises of Pooja Singhal, IAS, and her associates.

In this case, also, the ED said, evidences collected during the course of the investigation, including those gathered after searches and statements of various persons, revealed that the major chunk of the seized cash was derived from illegal mining and was belonging to senior bureaucrats and politicians.

Pooja Singhal and Suman Kumar, a Chartered Accountant, were arrested in this case and are presently in judicial custody. A prosecution complaint has been filed in this case.

Thus, in total, cash and bank balance of Rs 36.58 crore, illegally generated from mining has been seized by the ED in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)