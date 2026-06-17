India News | Jharkhand: Petrol Bomb Thrown at RSS Office in Ranchi, BJP Leaders Allege Larger Conspiracy

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at the RSS office in Ranchi on late Tuesday night, according to Ranchi Police. No damage was reported in the incident, police said.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi claimed that the late-night petrol bomb attack on the Ranchi RSS office was part of a larger conspiracy to trigger widespread incidents across the state, demanding immediate arrests and the setup of a permanent police picket.

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Speaking to ANI, Marandi said, "At around 12:36 am, two men threw petrol bombs at the RSS office. They came by car with motorbikes accompanying them. This is a serious matter because. It was preparation for a bigger incident. We have spoken to the DC on it."

He further stated that, "In a way, it can be said that there was preparation to carry out a major incident across the state. And as soon as we got the information in the morning, we came and met the 'prant pracharak', got full information. Then from here, I spoke to the DGP, also spoke to the SP, and also spoke to the DC. So first, we have said that an arrest should be made in this matter, and then a police picket should also be set up."

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BJP leader Sanjay Seth condemned the petrol bomb attack on the Ranchi RSS office, labelling it a "big conspiracy" and demanding the immediate establishment of a police picket nearby.

Seth says, "An attack on the Sangh office. The Sangh office is our mother. At 12: 36 am, two youths throw petrol bombs at the Sangh office. It points towards a big conspiracy. We have spoken to the DC. The senior SP is not returning our calls. We have requested to establish a police picket near the Sangh's office."

"I have spoken with the Deputy Commissioner. I told them to check the CCTV footage as soon as possible. We've seen two pieces of footage. There's one car and one motorcycle, meaning there was support too. And they have a bag hanging behind them, meaning there was a big plan. To disturb the state, to disturb the capital, there was a very big plan. Now I have told the DGP to check and arrest them immediately, block all routes," Seth added.

Meanwhile, following the incident, police teams have been deployed at the site to secure the area and prevent further escalation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)