New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congratulating the newly formed government of Jharkhand, led by Chief Minister Champai Soren, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi hailed opposition unity and said that alliance unity managed to defeat the "politics of money power and horse-trading".

Gandhi's statement came after the Champai Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress coalition government won the floor test in the Jharkhand assembly on Monday.

The ruling alliance secured 47 votes, including that of a nominated member in the 81-member House. The opposition NDA alliance received 29 votes.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "All conspiracies to break opposition unity in Jharkhand failed. Alliance unity defeated the misuse of government agencies, the politics of money power and horse-trading. The coalition government has proved majority in the 81-member assembly with the support of 47 members."

"In democracy, the public is the master. Where and whose government will be formed will be decided not by conspiracies but by the mandate. Congratulations to Chief Minister Shri Champai Soren ji and all the honourable members," she added in her post.

Amid this ongoing political development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, on Monday. Rahul Gandhi met Kalpana Soren at her residence in Ranchi.

Congress General Secretary of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, took to X to share the photograph of Rahul Gandhi with Kalpana Soren and said, "A few minutes before the public rally at the historic Shaheed Maidan in the HEC Complex of Ranchi, and a few minutes after the JMM-INC-RJD-CPI (ML) alliance convincingly defeated the BJP and its allies on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha, @RahulGandhi met with Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's wife, at their residence." (ANI)

