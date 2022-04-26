Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Raghubar Das accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his aides of irregularities in land allotment saying, "his wife has been given 11 acres of land in an industrial area."

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife has been given 11 acres of land in an industrial area. The Chief Minister heads the industry department, so he should explain if this allotment was done in his knowledge and influence," said Das on Monday at a press conference.

Also Read | Education Ministry Writes to Rajasthan Govt After Class 12 Exam Paper Asks About Achievements of Congress.

"Besides, Chief Minister's media advisor Abhishek Prasad got the lease in the name of one Shiv Shakti enterprise in Sahebganj district of 11.70-acre land on April 8, 2021. As per government records, Rs 90 lakh investment has also been made in this area," Das added.

The BJP leader further said Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra had been given a lease in the name of Mahakal stone in Sahebhanj.

Also Read | Hanuman Chalisa Row: 'We Know How To Counter Dadagiri', Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Das demanded a thorough probe by an independent agency.

Recently, political discourse has heated in the state after the Election Commission of India (ECI) wrote to the chief secretary of the Jharkhand and sought the authentication of documents on the allegation of BJP leaders that the chief minister Soren has allotted a mining lease to himself while being the department minister and CM.

Following this, the state BJP president Deepak Prakash had taken a jibe at this and said, "The chief minister got allotted the mining lease on his name, completely misusing the constitutional position he holds. This amount the matter under the office of profit provisions. There has been no Chief Minister in the history of the country who has taken lease in his name. If any moral values are left with him, he should immediately resign or will have to face the legal consequences." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)