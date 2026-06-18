India News | Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Polls: NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani Secures Victory, Congress Cries 'betrayal'

Baidyanath Ram (JMM) and Parimal Nathwani (NDA-backed) pose after securing their seats in the Upper House amid a high-stakes contest (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The suspense surrounding the Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand concluded on Thursday with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram and NDA-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani emerging victorious.

The results of the high-stakes poll for the two vacant seats in the Upper House have sparked intense political debate regarding the internal unity of the ruling INDIA bloc, as the Congress candidate, Pranav Jha, faced a defeat despite the alliance holding a clear numerical majority in the 81-member state assembly.

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The voting process, conducted amid tight security, saw 100% participation from all 81 legislators. Three candidates were in the fray: JMM's Baidyanath Ram, Congress nominee Pranav Jha, and NDA-supported Independent Parimal Nathwani. To secure a seat, a candidate required a minimum of 28 first-preference votes.

According to the final vote count, JMM's Baidyanath Ram secured a comfortable win with 31 votes. Parimal Nathwani obtained 30 votes; however, two of these were declared invalid, leaving him with exactly 28 valid votes, the precise threshold required to clinch the second seat.

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Congress candidate Pranav Jha could manage only 19 valid votes after one of the votes cast in his favour was also declared invalid. In total, three votes, two from the BJP-led camp and one from the Congress-led bloc, were disqualified during the counting process.

The victory of the NDA-backed candidate has triggered significant political friction within the ruling INDIA coalition. The bloc, which commands 56 MLAs (34 from JMM, 16 from Congress, 4 from RJD, and 2 from CPI(ML) Liberation), had exuded confidence in a clean sweep before the election.

Congress state in-charge K. Raju openly alleged "betrayal" and suggested that financial inducements were used to sway votes. "We received JMM's four votes, and all Congress legislators exercised their franchise, but we were betrayed by RJD and the Left partners," he told the media following the declaration of results.

The two Rajya Sabha seats had fallen vacant due to the passing of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren and the expiration of the term of BJP member Deepak Prakash on June 21.

Following his victory, Parimal Nathwani expressed his gratitude to the NDA leadership and the state's legislators, reiterating his commitment to Jharkhand's development. This result is widely viewed as a major tactical victory for the NDA and a significant setback for the Congress party's influence in the state's political landscape.

In a post on X, Nathawani expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to continue his parliamentary journey, stating that this will be his fourth term as a Member of Rajya Sabha.

He said the moment is filled with "profound emotion," calling Jharkhand his "karmabhoomi" and describing his return to the Upper House as a matter of immense pride and humility.

Nathwani extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and the BJP-led NDA for their support. He also thanked members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly for backing his election.

He said he remains committed to working for the interests and aspirations of Jharkhand and its people. " Johar Jharkhand! " he added.

Meanwhile, following his victory, Baidyanath Ram was seen greeting party workers and leaders at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, the JMM leader maintained a diplomatic stance regarding the cross-voting speculation and the defeat of the Congress candidate.

"It's a matter of numbers. If Parimal Nathwani (NDA-supported candidate) surpassed the numbers, I congratulate him," Baidyanath Ram said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur termed the victory a "tragic" and "shameful incident for democracy.

"We believe nothing could be more tragic than this. What has happened is a shameful incident for democracy. You can see how, whether in Maharashtra or West Bengal or across the country, MPs are being purchased at prices of Rs 15 crore each. This incident has occurred here as well. We will look into it," he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress won five out of seven seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections on Thursday, with cross-voting from BJP and JD(S) ranks boosting its tally well beyond its stated strength.

The BJP won two seats, while the lone JD(S) candidate lost to the Congress's fifth nominee in a close contest.

Congress, which has 135 MLAs according to the official party count, polled 151 votes, 16 more than its strength. All five Congress candidates were declared elected in the first round.

The BJP has 64 MLAs, but its two candidates together secured only 56 votes, a shortfall of eight. BJP candidate Lingaraj Patil received 27 votes against the 30 assigned to him, while Raghu K polled 29, one short of his quota.JD(S) has 18 MLAs, but its candidate got only 14 votes. As part of the NDA arrangement, the BJP had assigned three of its MLAs to vote for the JD(S) candidate, taking the JD(S) tally to 21. Yet the JD(S) ended up with just 14, seven votes short.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said they had no information about cross-voting. "Some of them might have cast a conscience vote, and allegations made by the BJP and JDS are a frustration" Shivakumar said.

The CM further added that as both Shivaram Hebbar and ST Somashekar were expelled from the BJP, and they wanted to be accommodated, and we gave them space, and they voted in favour of their conscience, he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)