India News | Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Polls: RJD Claims All Four MLAs Voted for INDIA Bloc Candidate

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): Amid reports of cross-voting in the Jharkhand Rajya Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national general secretary Bhola Yadav on Friday asserted that all four party MLAs had voted for the INDIA bloc candidate Pranav Jha.

He said the voting was carried out strictly in line with the directions of RJD leadership, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

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"As per the directions of our leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, all our four MLAs voted for the INDIA bloc candidate Pranav Jha. I was there as the observer. All four of them showed me the same, and my eyes cannot deceive me. I have seen it clearly," Yadav told ANI.

He further suggested that Congress should conduct an internal review to understand what went wrong during the polling process and urged its state leadership to introspect and resolve internal issues.

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"Congress should probe what went wrong. I feel that the Congress in charge should self-introspect, and their matters would be resolved," he added.

The remarks come amid a tussle between the INDIA alliance partners over claims of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Friday alleged "betrayal" after the party's candidate Pranav Jha lost in the Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand, saying the result indicates that they might not have recieved votes from the RJD and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

He said the Congress expected 26 votes but secured only 21, with one vote declared invalid.

"We had 26 votes, and we got 21 votes, with one vote invalid. In our alliance, 16 votes were ours, four were from JMM, four were from RJD, and two were from CPI(ML)L. It appears that we may not have received the votes of RJD and CPI(ML)L," Thakur told ANI.

"There has been a betrayal, and betrayal happens only where there is trust. We all have to think seriously about this," he added.

Reacting to speculations over Jharkhand Rajya Sabha voting, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya took full responsiblity for his party MLAs voting, saying that they voted for the Congress candidate.

"|We can tell with full responsibility that our two MLAs voted for the Congress candidate as planned. Two of our senior leaders PBM Haldhar Mahato and CCM Geeta Mandal duly verified the votes cast by @cpimlliberation MLAs," Dipankar posted on X.

Congress suffered a setback in the Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand, while NDA-backed candidate Parimal Nathwani emerged victorious. However, the INDIA alliance's Baidyanath Ram, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) candidate, won the Rajya Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out among NDA leaders and supporters after Nathwani secured victory in the Rajya Sabha election. The BJP and its allies hailed the result as a major political success in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)