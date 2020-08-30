Ranchi, Aug 29 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 37,112 on Saturday as 1,299 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 398, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 11,498, while 25,216 people have recovered so far, it said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

A total of 19,993 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)