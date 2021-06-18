Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,44,129 on Friday as 146 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,095, a health bulletin said.

Dhanbad reported the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by 14 in East Singhbhum and 11 each in Ranchi and Godda.

Two fresh fatalities were registered in Bokaro and one in Ranchi.

No new case was recorded in Pakur and no fresh fatality was reported in 21 of the 24 districts.

The state now has 1,946 active cases, while 3,37,088 people have recovered from the infection to date, including 443 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 97.95 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 92.58 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 42,323 in the last 24 hours, it added.

