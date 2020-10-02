Ranchi, Oct 2 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 84,664 on Friday as 1,013 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight more people succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 721, he said.

The state now has 11,482 active coronavirus cases, while 72,461 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 24,758 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

