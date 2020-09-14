Ranchi, Sep 14 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 61,474 on Monday as 1,014 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 555, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases to 14,336, while 46,583 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 14,731 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

