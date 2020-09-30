Ranchi, Sep 30 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 82,540 with 1,123 fresh cases, even as 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 700, a health official said.

The state now has 11,942 active cases, while 69,898 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The deaths were reported from state capital Ranchi, Bokaro and East Singhbhum, and the fresh cases from Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand has tested 39,124 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

