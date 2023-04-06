Ranchi, Apr 6 (PTI) Jharkhand reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 51, the Health Department said on Thursday.

Lohardaga recorded the highest number of cases at five, while East Singhbhum district registered three cases, it said.

Also Read | Congress Releases Second List of 42 Candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Of 24 districts in the state, seven have active cases.

Two persons were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after recovery.

Also Read | Landslide Incidents Are Not Related to Hydro Power Projects, Reveals IIRS Study.

With the detection of fresh infections, the total number of cases rose to 4,42,661. Of them, 4,37,278 people have recovered, while 5,332 persons died.

The state tested 1,177 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)